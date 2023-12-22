Is CBS a local TV channel?

CBS, also known as the Columbia Broadcasting System, is a major American television network that operates on a national level. While it does have local affiliates in various cities across the United States, CBS itself is not considered a local TV channel. Instead, it is a network that provides programming to its affiliates, who then broadcast it to their respective local markets.

What is a TV network?

A TV network is a company or organization that distributes television programs to its affiliated stations or channels. These networks produce or acquire content, such as news, sports, and entertainment shows, and then distribute it to their affiliates for broadcast. Examples of other TV networks in the United States include NBC, ABC, and FOX.

What are local TV channels?

Local TV channels, also known as local affiliates, are television stations that are affiliated with a national network but operate on a local level. These stations typically broadcast a combination of network programming and locally produced content, such as news and weather reports specific to their region. Local TV channels are important for providing localized news and information to their communities.

How does CBS work?

CBS operates as a national TV network, producing and distributing a wide range of programming to its local affiliates. The network offers a variety of shows, including news programs, dramas, comedies, and reality TV. CBS affiliates then broadcast this content to their local markets, often alongside locally produced programming.

In conclusion, while CBS has local affiliates in different cities, it is not considered a local TV channel itself. Instead, CBS is a national network that provides programming to its affiliates, who then broadcast it to their respective local markets. This distinction allows CBS to reach a wide audience across the United States while also providing localized content through its affiliates.