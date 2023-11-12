Is Carrie Underwood’s husband an American citizen?

In the world of country music, Carrie Underwood is a household name. Known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, she has captivated audiences around the globe. But what about her husband, Mike Fisher? Is he an American citizen? Let’s delve into the details.

Mike Fisher, a former professional ice hockey player, was born on June 5, 1980, in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada. He played in the National Hockey League (NHL) for the Ottawa Senators and the Nashville Predators. Fisher’s career spanned over 17 years, during which he became a well-respected figure in the hockey community.

Despite being born in Canada, Fisher is indeed an American citizen. He obtained his citizenship through the process of naturalization. Naturalization is the legal process which a foreign citizen becomes a citizen of another country. In Fisher’s case, he fulfilled the necessary requirements and successfully became a citizen of the United States.

FAQ:

Q: When did Mike Fisher become an American citizen?

A: The exact date of Fisher’s naturalization is not publicly known. However, it is believed that he became an American citizen sometime after his marriage to Carrie Underwood in 2010.

Q: Did Fisher give up his Canadian citizenship?

A: No, Fisher did not renounce his Canadian citizenship. It is possible to hold dual citizenship in both the United States and Canada.

Q: Does Fisher still have ties to Canada?

A: Yes, Fisher maintains strong ties to his home country. He often visits Canada and remains involved in charitable activities there.

In conclusion, Mike Fisher, Carrie Underwood’s husband, is an American citizen. Through the process of naturalization, he obtained his citizenship and now holds dual citizenship with Canada. Despite his Canadian roots, Fisher has embraced his American identity while still maintaining connections to his home country.