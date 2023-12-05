Is Cardi B friends with Megan?

Title: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion: Unveiling the Truth Behind Their Friendship

Introduction:

In the world of music, collaborations and friendships between artists often spark curiosity and speculation among fans. One such dynamic duo that has captured the attention of many is Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. These two powerhouse female rappers have taken the industry storm, leaving fans wondering: are Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion really friends?

The Friendship:

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have not only collaborated on a hit song, “WAP,” but they have also been seen publicly supporting and praising each other. From social media shoutouts to attending events together, their friendship appears to be genuine. Both artists have expressed admiration for one another’s talent and work ethic, solidifying their bond.

FAQs:

Conclusion:

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s friendship goes beyond their successful collaboration on “WAP.” Their public support and admiration for each other’s talent suggest a genuine bond between the two artists. As they continue to dominate the music scene, fans can expect to see more collaborations and displays of friendship from these fierce rap queens.