Is BYU a Dry School?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is known for its strict honor code and adherence to the principles of the Mormon faith. One question that often arises among students and visitors is whether BYU is a dry school, meaning whether the consumption of alcohol is prohibited on campus. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the truth behind the rumors.

What is a dry school?

A dry school is an educational institution that prohibits the possession, consumption, and sale of alcoholic beverages on its premises. These policies are often implemented to align with the moral and religious values of the institution or to create a safe and healthy environment for students.

BYU’s Alcohol Policy

BYU has a strict alcohol policy that prohibits the possession, consumption, and distribution of alcoholic beverages on campus. This policy extends to all university-owned properties, including student housing and off-campus facilities affiliated with the university. The honor code, which all students are required to follow, explicitly states that students must abstain from alcohol.

Enforcement and Consequences

BYU takes its alcohol policy seriously and has mechanisms in place to enforce it. Students found in violation of the alcohol policy may face disciplinary action, including probation, suspension, or even expulsion. The university also collaborates with local law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with state and federal laws regarding alcohol consumption.

FAQ

Q: Can students drink alcohol off-campus?

A: While BYU cannot enforce its alcohol policy off-campus, students are still expected to adhere to the honor code, which prohibits the consumption of alcohol regardless of location.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the alcohol policy?

A: BYU recognizes that some medications and personal care products may contain alcohol. However, students are expected to use these products responsibly and avoid excessive use.

Q: Can visitors consume alcohol on campus?

A: No, visitors are also expected to comply with BYU’s alcohol policy while on campus.

In conclusion, BYU is indeed a dry school, with a strict alcohol policy that prohibits the possession, consumption, and distribution of alcoholic beverages on campus. The university’s commitment to creating a safe and morally upright environment is reflected in its enforcement of this policy.