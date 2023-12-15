Is Buena Vista Palace a Disney Hotel?

Orlando, FL – With its prime location near the Walt Disney World Resort, Buena Vista Palace often raises questions about its affiliation with Disney. Many visitors wonder if this luxurious hotel is part of the Disney family or simply a nearby accommodation option. Today, we aim to clarify the relationship between Buena Vista Palace and Disney, providing you with all the information you need to plan your next magical vacation.

What is Buena Vista Palace?

Buena Vista Palace is a stunning hotel located in the heart of the Disney Springs area in Orlando, Florida. Boasting over 1,000 guest rooms, multiple dining options, and a range of amenities, this resort offers a luxurious and convenient stay for visitors exploring the nearby theme parks.

Is Buena Vista Palace a Disney Hotel?

While Buena Vista Palace is not directly owned or operated Disney, it is considered an official Walt Disney World Resort hotel. This means that guests staying at Buena Vista Palace can enjoy several exclusive benefits, including early access to FastPass+ planning, complimentary transportation to the Disney theme parks, and the ability to charge purchases to their Disney Resort hotel room.

What are the advantages of staying at Buena Vista Palace?

Staying at Buena Vista Palace provides guests with a range of advantages. Firstly, its proximity to Disney Springs allows for easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Additionally, guests can take advantage of the Extra Magic Hours, which provide extended park hours exclusively for Disney Resort hotel guests. The hotel also offers stunning views of the surrounding area, including the iconic Disney theme parks.

In conclusion, while Buena Vista Palace is not directly owned Disney, it is an official Walt Disney World Resort hotel. Its prime location, exclusive benefits, and luxurious accommodations make it an excellent choice for those seeking a magical vacation experience. So, whether you’re planning a trip to the Disney parks or simply looking for a luxurious stay in Orlando, Buena Vista Palace is a fantastic option to consider.