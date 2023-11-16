BTS’ RM Teases Fans with Social Media Updates

BTS’ RM continues to keep fans on their toes with his recent updates on Instagram. The rapper, known for his subtle hints and cryptic messages, changed his profile picture and bio, sparking speculation about his upcoming projects and collaborations.

Previously, RM had an all-black profile picture, but he has now replaced it with an image of himself dressed in a brown suit and tie, looking downward against a blue background. The picture carries a neon cyber aesthetic, resembling a glimpse through a keyhole. Fans couldn’t help but analyze the new profile picture, trying to decipher its meaning and connection to RM’s future endeavors.

Moreover, RM’s Instagram bio has undergone a significant change as well. It used to read “rage and grace,” but has now been updated to simply say “2024.” This enigmatic alteration hints at a potential project that RM may unveil to his dedicated fanbase, ARMYs, in the year 2024. Many fans speculate that this change could be a small glimpse into the concept of his highly anticipated second solo album, which he has mentioned is currently in the works.

In addition to his social media updates, RM recently engaged with fans during a live session on Weverse. During the session, he expressed his desire to visit India someday, revealing his affinity for the country and its culture. He also discussed potential future projects, including the possibility of another installment of Bon Voyage, BTS’ popular travel show.

As fans eagerly await RM’s upcoming surprises, the buzz surrounding his latest social media changes only adds to the anticipation. Whether it’s a new album, collaborations, or other exciting projects, RM’s updates have definitely piqued the curiosity of ARMYs worldwide.

FAQ

1. What did RM change on his Instagram profile?

RM changed his profile picture from an all-black image to a picture of himself dressed in a brown suit and tie, looking downward against a blue background. The picture has a neon cyber aesthetic, resembling a glimpse through a keyhole.

2. What did RM change in his Instagram bio?

RM’s Instagram bio used to say “rage and grace,” but it has now been updated to “2024,” hinting at a potential project that he may unveil in the year 2024.

3. What do fans speculate the changes could be related to?

Fans believe that the changes in RM’s Instagram profile and bio could be connected to his upcoming second solo album, which he has hinted at in the past.

4. What did RM discuss during his live session on Weverse?

During the live session, RM expressed his desire to visit India and mentioned potential future projects, including the possibility of another installment of BTS’ travel show, Bon Voyage.