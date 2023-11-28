Is Brock Lesnar a Heel in WWE?

In the world of professional wrestling, characters are often categorized as either “faces” or “heels.” Faces, also known as babyfaces, are the heroes of the storylines, while heels are the villains. These roles help create the drama and excitement that fans love to watch. One wrestler who has been a subject of debate when it comes to his alignment is none other than Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar, a former UFC heavyweight champion, made his return to WWE in 2012 after an eight-year hiatus. Since then, he has been a dominant force in the company, capturing multiple world championships and leaving a trail of destruction in his wake. His brute strength, intense demeanor, and part-time schedule have made him a polarizing figure among fans.

While Lesnar has often been portrayed as a heel due to his aggressive and ruthless nature, his alignment has shifted over the years. He has had notable face runs, where he was cheered the audience for his impressive feats of strength and athleticism. However, his recent actions have once again positioned him as a heel.

FAQ:

Q: What does “heel” mean in professional wrestling?

A: In professional wrestling, a heel is a character portrayed as a villain or antagonist. They often use underhanded tactics and cheat to gain an advantage over their opponents.

Q: What does “face” mean in professional wrestling?

A: A face, short for babyface, is a character portrayed as a hero or protagonist in professional wrestling. Faces are typically cheered the audience and uphold moral values.

Q: Has Brock Lesnar always been a heel in WWE?

A: No, Brock Lesnar has had both face and heel runs throughout his WWE career. His alignment has shifted based on the storyline and audience reaction.

Lesnar’s recent actions, such as attacking beloved superstars and showing a lack of respect for the fans, have solidified his status as a heel. His part-time schedule and dominant performances have also contributed to the negative reaction from the audience. Despite this, Lesnar continues to be one of the most captivating and talked-about figures in WWE.

In conclusion, while Brock Lesnar has had moments as both a face and a heel in WWE, his current actions and character portrayal lean towards him being a heel. His dominant and destructive nature, coupled with his disregard for fan favorites, has made him a formidable villain in the world of professional wrestling.