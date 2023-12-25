Is BritBox through Amazon the same as BritBox?

Introduction

BritBox, the popular streaming service that offers a vast library of British television shows and movies, has gained a significant following among fans of British entertainment. However, there seems to be some confusion surrounding the availability of BritBox through Amazon. In this article, we will explore whether BritBox through Amazon is the same as the standalone BritBox service.

What is BritBox?

BritBox is a subscription-based streaming service that specializes in British television shows and movies. It offers a wide range of content, including classic series, current shows, and exclusive originals. With a BritBox subscription, users can access a vast library of British entertainment, spanning various genres and decades.

BritBox through Amazon

BritBox through Amazon refers to the option of subscribing to BritBox through the Amazon Prime Video Channels platform. This means that instead of subscribing directly through the BritBox website, users can opt to add BritBox as a channel to their existing Amazon Prime Video subscription. This integration allows users to access BritBox content seamlessly through their Amazon Prime Video account.

Is BritBox through Amazon the same as BritBox?

Yes, BritBox through Amazon offers the same content library and features as the standalone BritBox service. Subscribing to BritBox through Amazon provides users with access to the same extensive collection of British television shows and movies. The only difference lies in the method of subscription and the platform through which the content is accessed.

FAQ

1. Can I access BritBox through Amazon if I already have a standalone BritBox subscription?

No, if you already have a standalone BritBox subscription, you cannot access BritBox through Amazon. The two subscriptions are separate and cannot be combined.

2. Can I access BritBox through Amazon if I don’t have an Amazon Prime Video subscription?

No, in order to access BritBox through Amazon, you need to have an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. BritBox is added as an additional channel to your existing Amazon Prime Video account.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BritBox through Amazon offers the same content library and features as the standalone BritBox service. The only difference lies in the method of subscription and the platform through which the content is accessed. Whether you choose to subscribe directly through the BritBox website or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, you can enjoy a wide range of British entertainment at your fingertips.