Is Bre Tiesi Nick Cannon’s Perfect Match?

Amidst a recent Christmas family photo session, fans are starting to question whether or not Bre Tiesi is “the chosen one” for Nick Cannon. The reality show star, known for her appearance on Selling Sunset, posted a series of festive pictures on her Instagram account, capturing the Christmas cheer. However, it was the fifth photo in the carousel that caught everyone’s attention. In that shot, Tiesi and Cannon share a passionate kiss, leading fans to speculate if she is the one he has finally chosen.

Social media was abuzz with comments and inquiries about Tiesi’s position in Cannon’s life. Instagram users praised her boldness and claimed that she had made it clear where she stands among Cannon’s previous partners. While Cannon prioritizes spending time with all of his children, it is evident that he and Tiesi also spend a significant amount of time together.

Interestingly, Tiesi has faced public scrutiny about her relationship with the multi-faceted entertainer. However, in the season seven premiere of Selling Sunset, she confidently expressed her love for Nick Cannon, stating that she is happy with their relationship, regardless of public opinion. She emphasized her respect for Cannon and his past situations, affirming that she would never disrespect him.

Nick Cannon is the father of 12 children with six different women. Alongside his connection with Bre Tiesi, he shares children with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, LaNisha Cole, and Alyssa Scott. With such a diverse family, fans are eager to know who will be Cannon’s ultimate partner.

While the speculation continues, only time will reveal if Bre Tiesi is truly “the chosen one” in Nick Cannon’s life. With his complex family dynamics, it will be interesting to see how their relationship unfolds in the future.