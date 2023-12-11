Is Bishop coming back to NCIS?

NCIS fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Special Agent Ellie Bishop to the hit crime procedural drama. Played the talented Emily Wickersham, Bishop left the show in the season 18 finale, leaving viewers wondering if this departure is permanent or if there is a chance for her character to make a comeback.

What Happened to Bishop?

In the season 18 finale, titled “Rule 91,” Bishop’s storyline took an unexpected turn. After a dangerous mission, she decided to resign from NCIS and pursue a new path, leaving her colleagues and fans shocked. This departure left many wondering if it was a strategic move the show’s writers or if it was a personal decision made Wickersham.

Speculations and Clues

While there has been no official confirmation regarding Bishop’s return, there have been several hints and speculations that give fans hope. In an interview with TV Insider, NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder stated, “We left the door open for Bishop to return in the future.” This statement suggests that the character’s departure may not be permanent.

Additionally, some fans have pointed out that Bishop’s exit was left open-ended, with no definitive closure to her story arc. This has led to theories that her departure was intentionally ambiguous, leaving room for a potential return in future seasons.

What Could a Return Mean for the Show?

If Bishop were to return to NCIS, it would undoubtedly have a significant impact on the dynamics of the team. Her character brought a unique perspective and skill set to the show, and her absence has left a void that has yet to be filled. A potential return could bring back the familiar chemistry and camaraderie that fans have come to love.

Conclusion

While there is no concrete information about Bishop’s return to NCIS, the hints and speculations provide a glimmer of hope for fans. Only time will tell if Emily Wickersham will reprise her role as Special Agent Ellie Bishop, but until then, viewers can continue to enjoy the thrilling investigations and captivating storylines that NCIS has to offer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What does NCIS stand for?

A: NCIS stands for Naval Criminal Investigative Service. It is a real-life federal law enforcement agency within the United States Department of the Navy, and it is also the name of the popular television series.

Q: Who plays Special Agent Ellie Bishop?

A: Special Agent Ellie Bishop is portrayed actress Emily Wickersham.

Q: When did Bishop leave NCIS?

A: Bishop left NCIS in the season 18 finale, titled “Rule 91.”

Q: Is there a chance for Bishop to return?

A: While there is no official confirmation, hints and statements from the show’s creators suggest that Bishop’s return is a possibility in future seasons.