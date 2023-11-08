Is Binx not in Hocus Pocus 2?

Rumors have been swirling around the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved Halloween film, Hocus Pocus. One particular question that has been on the minds of fans is whether or not the lovable feline character, Binx, will make an appearance in Hocus Pocus 2. Unfortunately, it seems that Binx will not be returning for the sequel.

What is Hocus Pocus?

Hocus Pocus is a cult classic film released in 1993, directed Kenny Ortega. The story follows three witches, the Sanderson sisters, who are resurrected on Halloween night in Salem, Massachusetts. The film has gained a massive following over the years and has become a staple of Halloween movie marathons.

Who is Binx?

Binx, short for Thackery Binx, is a key character in Hocus Pocus. In the film, he is a young boy who is transformed into an immortal black cat the Sanderson sisters. Binx plays a crucial role in helping the protagonists defeat the witches and save the day.

Why won’t Binx be in Hocus Pocus 2?

While it is disappointing news for fans, it has been confirmed that Binx will not be making an appearance in Hocus Pocus 2. The reasons behind this decision have not been officially disclosed. However, it is important to remember that sequels often introduce new characters and storylines to keep the franchise fresh.

What can fans expect from Hocus Pocus 2?

Although Binx will not be returning, fans can still look forward to the highly anticipated sequel. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to be released on Disney+ and will feature a new cast of characters and an exciting storyline. The film will continue the Halloween-themed adventures in Salem, bringing back the magic and charm that made the original so beloved.

In conclusion, while it is unfortunate that Binx will not be making an appearance in Hocus Pocus 2, fans can still anticipate an exciting and magical sequel. The film is sure to capture the spirit of the original and provide a new generation of viewers with a bewitching Halloween experience.