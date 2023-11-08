Is Bette Midler still married to her first husband?

In the world of showbiz, relationships can often be as fleeting as the fame that accompanies them. However, there are some exceptions to this rule, and one such exception is the legendary entertainer Bette Midler. Known for her powerhouse vocals and charismatic stage presence, Midler has managed to maintain a successful career spanning several decades. But what about her personal life? Is she still married to her first husband?

The answer is no. Bette Midler is no longer married to her first husband. The talented singer and actress tied the knot with artist Martin von Haselberg in 1984. Their marriage has been an enduring one, with the couple celebrating over three decades together. However, in recent years, rumors have circulated suggesting that the pair may have called it quits. These rumors gained traction due to the couple’s low-key public appearances and the absence of any recent joint projects.

FAQ:

Q: When did Bette Midler get married?

A: Bette Midler married Martin von Haselberg in 1984.

Q: How long were Bette Midler and Martin von Haselberg married?

A: Bette Midler and Martin von Haselberg were married for over three decades.

Q: Are Bette Midler and Martin von Haselberg still together?

A: No, Bette Midler and Martin von Haselberg are no longer together.

It is important to note that both Bette Midler and Martin von Haselberg have always been private individuals when it comes to their personal lives. They have rarely discussed their relationship in the media, preferring to keep it out of the spotlight. Therefore, the lack of recent public appearances or joint projects should not be taken as confirmation of a separation.

While it may be disappointing for fans to learn that Bette Midler and her first husband are no longer together, it is essential to respect their privacy and focus on the incredible contributions they have made to the entertainment industry. Bette Midler continues to captivate audiences with her talent and charisma, proving that personal relationships may change, but true talent endures.