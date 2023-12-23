Title: Unveiling the Ownership of BET: A Closer Look at the African American Connection

In the realm of television networks, BET (Black Entertainment Television) has long been recognized as a prominent platform for African American culture and entertainment. However, questions often arise regarding the ownership of this influential network. In this article, we delve into the ownership structure of BET, shedding light on its connection to the African American community.

BET was founded in 1980 Robert L. Johnson, an African American entrepreneur. Initially, Johnson owned the network independently, but in 2001, he sold BET to Viacom, a media conglomerate. Viacom is a publicly traded company, and its ownership is diverse, including shareholders from various backgrounds. Therefore, while BET was founded an African American, it is no longer solely owned African Americans.

While BET was initially founded an African American entrepreneur, Robert L. Johnson, it is important to note that the network is no longer solely owned African Americans. In 2001, Johnson sold BET to Viacom, a media conglomerate with diverse ownership. Nevertheless, BET continues to play a significant role in showcasing African American culture and entertainment, providing a platform for diverse voices within the community.