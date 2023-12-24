Is BBC Part of Amazon Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of content to subscribers. Two major players in this industry are the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Amazon Prime. While both platforms provide access to a vast array of entertainment, it is important to clarify whether BBC is part of Amazon Prime or if they operate independently.

What is BBC?

The BBC, short for the British Broadcasting Corporation, is a renowned public service broadcaster based in the United Kingdom. Established in 1922, the BBC has been at the forefront of delivering news, entertainment, and educational content to audiences worldwide. With a diverse range of television channels, radio stations, and online platforms, the BBC has become a household name synonymous with quality programming.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription-based service offered the multinational technology company, Amazon. Originally created to provide expedited shipping for Amazon customers, Prime has evolved to include a wide range of additional benefits. These include access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, music, and more through Amazon Prime Video, the company’s streaming platform.

Are BBC shows available on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime offers an extensive collection of TV shows and movies, it is important to note that BBC content is not automatically included in the Amazon Prime Video library. However, this does not mean that BBC shows are completely unavailable on the platform.

How can I watch BBC shows on Amazon Prime?

To access BBC shows on Amazon Prime, you may need to subscribe to additional services or channels. For example, in the United States, the BBC America channel is available as an add-on subscription to Amazon Prime Video. This allows viewers to enjoy a selection of BBC programs alongside the existing Prime content.

In conclusion, while BBC is not directly part of Amazon Prime, there are options available for viewers to access BBC shows through additional subscriptions or channels. By understanding the offerings of both platforms, viewers can make informed decisions about their streaming preferences and enjoy the best of both worlds.