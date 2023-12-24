Is BBC America an app?

BBC America is a popular television network that offers a wide range of British programming to viewers in the United States. However, many people wonder if BBC America is also available as an app for their smartphones or tablets. In this article, we will explore whether BBC America has an app and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

What is BBC America?

BBC America is a cable and satellite television network that primarily broadcasts British television shows and movies to American audiences. It is a joint venture between BBC Studios and AMC Networks, bringing the best of British entertainment to viewers across the United States.

Is BBC America available as an app?

Yes, BBC America does have an app that allows viewers to access their favorite shows and content on the go. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices, making it accessible to a wide range of users. With the BBC America app, users can stream full episodes of their favorite shows, catch up on missed episodes, and even watch live TV.

What features does the BBC America app offer?

The BBC America app provides a variety of features to enhance the viewing experience. Users can browse through a vast library of shows and movies, create personalized watchlists, and receive notifications about new episodes or premieres. The app also offers exclusive content, behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews with the stars of BBC America’s shows.

How can I download the BBC America app?

To download the BBC America app, simply visit the App Store or Google Play Store on your iOS or Android device, respectively. Search for “BBC America” in the search bar, and once you find the app, click on the “Download” or “Install” button. The app is free to download, but some content may require a cable or satellite subscription to access.

In conclusion, BBC America does have an app that allows viewers to enjoy their favorite British shows and movies on their smartphones or tablets. With its user-friendly interface and a wide range of features, the BBC America app is a convenient way to stay connected to the best of British entertainment. So, download the app today and start streaming your favorite shows wherever you go!