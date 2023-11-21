Is Audible free with Prime?

In recent years, Audible has become a popular platform for audiobook enthusiasts, offering a vast library of titles across various genres. However, confusion often arises when it comes to the relationship between Audible and Amazon Prime. Many people wonder whether Audible is included in their Prime membership or if it requires an additional subscription. Let’s delve into this topic and shed some light on the matter.

What is Audible?

Audible is an audiobook and podcast platform owned Amazon. It provides users with access to a wide range of audiobooks, original audio shows, and podcasts. With Audible, you can listen to your favorite books anytime, anywhere, making it a convenient option for those who enjoy literature but may not have the time to sit down and read.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to streaming services like Prime Video and Prime Music, and more.

Is Audible free with Prime?

No, Audible is not free with a standard Amazon Prime membership. While Prime members do receive certain benefits related to Audible, such as access to exclusive sales and discounts, a separate subscription to Audible is required to access its full library of audiobooks.

What are the benefits of Audible with Prime?

Although Audible is not free with Prime, Prime members do receive a few perks related to Audible. They are entitled to a selection of free Audible Originals each month, which are exclusive audio titles produced Audible. Additionally, Prime members can enjoy discounted subscription plans for Audible, making it more affordable to access a wider range of audiobooks.

In conclusion, while Audible is not free with Amazon Prime, Prime members do receive certain benefits and discounts related to the platform. If you are an avid audiobook listener, it may be worth considering an Audible subscription to fully enjoy its extensive library of titles.