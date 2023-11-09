Is Attack on Titan Available on Netflix? Not for Most Western Countries

Introduction

The highly popular anime series, Attack on Titan, recently came to an end, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the finale. However, many viewers outside of Asian countries are finding it difficult to watch the last episodes due to licensing restrictions. One burning question on everyone’s mind is whether Attack on Titan is available on Netflix. Unfortunately, for most Western countries including the United States and the rest of North America, the answer is no. Netflix removed the anime series from its platform in June of this year, and it has yet to return.

The Licensing Issue

The absence of Attack on Titan on Netflix poses a problem for subscribers who were looking forward to the English dub release of the anime. While Crunchyroll is actively producing an English dub and other languages like Brazilian Portuguese and German, it is expected to launch in 2024. In the meantime, other streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Disney+ hold the rights for all the seasons, except the first which was previously available on Netflix.

Viewer Reception and Options

The final episodes of Attack on Titan have received critical acclaim from fans and critics, solidifying its place as one of the most successful series finales in anime history. While the absence of the anime on Netflix may disappoint some, viewers have plenty of other streaming options to enjoy this captivating series. Platforms like Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Disney+ offer access to all the seasons, allowing fans to dive into the action-packed world of Attack on Titan.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why is Attack on Titan not available on Netflix?

A: Due to licensing restrictions, Attack on Titan was removed from Netflix in June of this year and has not returned since.

Q: When will the English dub version be available?

A: Crunchyroll is currently producing the English dub and other language versions, with an expected release date in 2024.

Q: Where can I watch Attack on Titan?

A: Currently, platforms such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Disney+ have the streaming rights to all the seasons of Attack on Titan except for the first season.

Conclusion

While Attack on Titan may not be available on Netflix for most Western countries, there are numerous alternative streaming platforms where fans can access the series. The captivating finale has garnered widespread acclaim, demonstrating its lasting impact on anime enthusiasts. So, if you haven’t watched it yet, don’t miss the chance to embark on an exhilarating journey with Attack on Titan.