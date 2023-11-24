Is Ariana Grande in Just Dance?

In the world of video games, Just Dance has become a popular choice for those who love to dance and have fun with friends. With its catchy tunes and energetic choreography, the game has captured the hearts of many players. One question that often arises among fans is whether or not pop sensation Ariana Grande is featured in the game. Let’s dive into this topic and find out the truth.

What is Just Dance?

Just Dance is a rhythm-based video game series developed and published Ubisoft. The game requires players to mimic the on-screen dance moves of various songs, earning points based on their accuracy and timing. It features a wide range of popular songs from different genres and eras, making it a hit among music lovers.

Is Ariana Grande in Just Dance?

Unfortunately, as of now, Ariana Grande does not have her own dedicated song or choreography in any of the Just Dance games. Despite her immense popularity and numerous chart-topping hits, fans have yet to see her officially featured in the game. However, it’s worth noting that Just Dance regularly releases new songs and updates, so there is always a possibility that Ariana Grande’s music could be included in future versions.

Why isn’t Ariana Grande in Just Dance?

The exact reason for Ariana Grande’s absence from Just Dance remains unknown. It could be due to licensing issues, creative decisions, or simply a matter of timing. The game developers have to negotiate with artists and their record labels to secure the rights to use their music and likeness in the game. These negotiations can be complex and may not always result in an agreement.

Conclusion

While Ariana Grande’s music may not be featured in Just Dance at the moment, fans can still enjoy the game’s vast library of songs and dance to their heart’s content. Just Dance continues to add new tracks regularly, so there’s always a chance that Ariana Grande’s music will make its way into the game in the future. Until then, players can groove to the beats of other popular artists and have a blast with their friends on the virtual dance floor.

