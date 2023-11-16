Is Ariana Grande Dating Someone?

Rumors have been swirling around the internet lately about the relationship status of pop sensation Ariana Grande. Fans and gossip mongers alike are eager to know if the talented singer is currently dating someone. Let’s dive into the details and separate fact from fiction.

The Dating Speculations:

In recent months, Ariana Grande has been spotted spending time with a few notable figures, sparking speculation about her love life. One of the most prominent rumors revolves around her alleged romance with Dalton Gomez, a luxury real estate agent. The pair has been seen together on multiple occasions, including in Grande’s social media posts, leading many to believe that they are indeed an item.

Who is Dalton Gomez?

Dalton Gomez is a real estate agent based in Los Angeles. He works for the Aaron Kirman Group, specializing in luxury properties. Gomez keeps a low profile and is not involved in the entertainment industry, which has piqued the curiosity of Grande’s fans.

FAQ:

Q: How long have Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez been dating?

A: While the exact timeline of their relationship is unclear, reports suggest that they have been together since early 2020.

Q: Has Ariana Grande confirmed her relationship with Dalton Gomez?

A: The singer has not made any official statements regarding her relationship status. However, her social media posts and public appearances with Gomez have strongly hinted at their romantic involvement.

Q: Who else has Ariana Grande dated in the past?

A: Ariana Grande has had several high-profile relationships, including with comedian Pete Davidson and rapper Mac Miller. She was also previously linked to Big Sean and Jai Brooks.

In Conclusion:

While Ariana Grande has not explicitly confirmed her relationship with Dalton Gomez, the evidence suggests that they are indeed dating. As fans eagerly await further updates, it’s important to respect their privacy and allow them to enjoy their relationship away from the prying eyes of the public.