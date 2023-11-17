Is Ariana Grande Dating Kelly From Dance Moms?

In the world of celebrity gossip, rumors and speculations often run rampant. One recent rumor that has caught the attention of fans and media alike is the alleged romantic relationship between pop superstar Ariana Grande and Kelly Hyland, a former cast member of the reality TV show Dance Moms. While the rumor mill continues to churn, let’s take a closer look at the facts and separate truth from fiction.

First and foremost, it is important to clarify that there is no concrete evidence to support the claim that Ariana Grande and Kelly Hyland are dating. The rumor seems to have originated from a few social media interactions between the two, which fans have interpreted as romantic in nature. However, it is crucial to remember that celebrities often engage with their fans and fellow celebrities on social media without any romantic intentions.

Furthermore, Ariana Grande has been in a public relationship with Dalton Gomez, a real estate agent, since early 2020. The couple has been open about their love for each other on social media and has made several public appearances together. This further diminishes the likelihood of Grande dating anyone else, including Kelly Hyland.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Ariana Grande?

A: Ariana Grande is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She rose to fame with her powerful vocals and has released several chart-topping albums, including “Thank U, Next” and “Positions.”

Q: Who is Kelly Hyland?

A: Kelly Hyland is a former cast member of the reality TV show Dance Moms. She appeared on the show alongside her daughters, Brooke and Paige Hyland, and gained recognition for her outspoken personality.

Q: How do rumors like this start?

A: Rumors in the entertainment industry often start from fans or media outlets misinterpreting or exaggerating innocent interactions between celebrities. Social media platforms also play a significant role in spreading and amplifying these rumors.

In conclusion, the claim that Ariana Grande is dating Kelly Hyland from Dance Moms appears to be nothing more than baseless speculation. While fans may enjoy imagining their favorite celebrities in romantic relationships, it is important to rely on factual information rather than rumors. As of now, Ariana Grande is happily committed to her partner Dalton Gomez, and any rumors suggesting otherwise should be taken with a grain of salt.