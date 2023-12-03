Is Apple TV still free for 3 months?

Is Apple TV+ Still Offering a Free Trial for 3 Months?

In a recent announcement, Apple has decided to discontinue its free trial offer for Apple TV+. The tech giant had previously offered a three-month free trial to new subscribers, allowing them to explore the vast library of original content available on the streaming platform. However, as of July 1st, 2021, Apple TV+ no longer provides this complimentary trial period.

FAQ:

Q: What is Apple TV+?

A: Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service offered Apple Inc. It provides access to a wide range of original movies, TV shows, and documentaries produced Apple.

Q: Why did Apple discontinue the free trial?

A: Apple has not provided an official statement regarding the reason behind discontinuing the free trial. However, it is speculated that the decision was made to align with the company’s strategy of focusing on paid subscriptions and generating revenue from its streaming service.

Q: Can I still access Apple TV+ without a free trial?

A: Yes, Apple TV+ is still available for subscription. Users can sign up for a monthly subscription at the regular price to enjoy the content offered on the platform.

Q: How much does Apple TV+ cost?

A: The monthly subscription for Apple TV+ is $4.99 in the United States. However, pricing may vary in different regions.

While the discontinuation of the free trial may disappoint some potential subscribers, it is important to note that Apple TV+ continues to offer a compelling lineup of original content. From critically acclaimed series like “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show” to blockbuster movies like “Greyhound” and “Cherry,” Apple TV+ has established itself as a formidable player in the streaming industry.

Although the free trial was a great way for users to experience the platform’s offerings without any financial commitment, Apple’s decision to remove it suggests a shift in their strategy. By focusing on paid subscriptions, Apple aims to enhance the overall user experience and invest in the development of more high-quality content.

In conclusion, while Apple TV+ no longer provides a three-month free trial, the streaming service remains accessible through a monthly subscription. With its growing library of original content, Apple TV+ continues to captivate audiences worldwide.