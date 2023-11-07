Is Apple TV Plus still worth it?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Apple TV Plus made its debut in November 2019, aiming to compete with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. With a focus on original content, Apple TV Plus promised a unique and high-quality viewing experience. However, as the streaming landscape continues to evolve, many are left wondering if Apple TV Plus is still worth the investment.

What is Apple TV Plus?

Apple TV Plus is a subscription-based streaming service offered Apple Inc. It provides access to a wide range of original TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more. The service is available on various devices, including Apple devices, smart TVs, and streaming media players.

The Pros

One of the main advantages of Apple TV Plus is its impressive lineup of original content. From award-winning dramas like “The Morning Show” and “Ted Lasso” to thought-provoking documentaries like “The Elephant Queen,” Apple TV Plus offers a diverse range of high-quality programming.

Another benefit of Apple TV Plus is its competitive pricing. At $4.99 per month, it is one of the more affordable streaming services on the market. Additionally, Apple offers a free one-year subscription to Apple TV Plus for customers who purchase a new Apple device, making it an attractive option for Apple enthusiasts.

The Cons

Despite its strengths, Apple TV Plus does have some drawbacks. One of the main criticisms is its limited content library compared to other streaming giants. While Apple continues to release new shows and movies regularly, the overall selection is still relatively small.

Additionally, Apple TV Plus lacks the extensive back catalog of popular shows and movies that other streaming services offer. This may be a deterrent for those who enjoy binge-watching older series or catching up on classic films.

Is it still worth it?

Ultimately, the worth of Apple TV Plus depends on individual preferences. If you are a fan of Apple’s original content and enjoy exploring new and innovative programming, then the service may still be worth it for you. However, if you prioritize a vast content library or prefer to have access to a wider range of shows and movies, you may find other streaming services to be a better fit.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch Apple TV Plus on non-Apple devices?

A: Yes, Apple TV Plus is available on various devices, including smart TVs, streaming media players, and web browsers.

Q: Is Apple TV Plus ad-free?

A: Yes, Apple TV Plus is ad-free, providing uninterrupted viewing experiences.

Q: Can I download shows and movies from Apple TV Plus?

A: Yes, Apple TV Plus allows users to download content for offline viewing on compatible devices.

In conclusion, while Apple TV Plus offers compelling original content at an affordable price, its limited library and lack of a vast back catalog may make it less appealing to some viewers. Ultimately, the decision of whether Apple TV Plus is worth it or not depends on individual preferences and viewing habits.