Is Apple TV on Roku free?

In a surprising move, Apple has recently made its Apple TV app available on Roku devices, expanding its reach beyond its own ecosystem. This move has left many Roku users wondering if they can access Apple TV content for free on their devices. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is Apple TV?

Apple TV is a digital media player and microconsole developed Apple Inc. It allows users to stream various types of content, including movies, TV shows, and music, directly to their television sets. The Apple TV app, on the other hand, is a platform that provides access to a wide range of streaming services and content.

What is Roku?

Roku is a popular streaming device that allows users to access a multitude of streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, on their televisions. It offers a user-friendly interface and a vast library of channels to choose from.

Can you access Apple TV on Roku for free?

Yes, you can access the Apple TV app on Roku devices for free. However, it’s important to note that while the app itself is free to download and install, some of the content available within the app may require a subscription or rental fee. For example, if you want to watch a movie or TV show on Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming service, you will need to subscribe to the service, which comes with a monthly fee.

What content can you access on Apple TV on Roku?

By downloading the Apple TV app on your Roku device, you gain access to a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and even live sports events. The app also offers personalized recommendations based on your viewing habits and allows you to rent or purchase content directly from the app.

In conclusion, while the Apple TV app itself is free to download and use on Roku devices, accessing certain content within the app may require a subscription or rental fee. Nonetheless, this expansion of Apple’s services to Roku devices provides users with more options and convenience when it comes to streaming their favorite content.