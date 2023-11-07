Is Apple TV no longer free?

In a surprising move, Apple has recently announced that its popular streaming service, Apple TV+, will no longer be offered for free to new customers. This decision has left many users wondering about the future of the platform and the implications it may have for their viewing experience.

Previously, Apple TV+ was included as a complimentary service for customers who purchased a new Apple device, such as an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. This strategy was aimed at attracting a large user base and competing with other streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. However, starting from July 2021, Apple has decided to discontinue this free offering.

What does this mean for existing Apple TV+ subscribers?

Existing Apple TV+ subscribers need not worry, as this change only affects new customers. If you are already enjoying Apple TV+ content, you will continue to have access to the service without any additional charges. This decision primarily impacts those who were planning to purchase a new Apple device in the future with the expectation of receiving Apple TV+ for free.

Why did Apple make this change?

While Apple has not provided an official statement regarding the reasoning behind this decision, industry experts speculate that the move is likely an attempt to increase revenue and profitability for Apple TV+. By discontinuing the free offering, Apple can now generate more direct income from new subscribers, potentially allowing them to invest further in original content and improve the overall streaming experience.

What are the alternatives for new customers?

For customers who are interested in accessing Apple TV+ but are not willing to pay the subscription fee, there is still an alternative. Apple offers a seven-day free trial for new users, allowing them to explore the platform and its content before committing to a subscription. Additionally, Apple occasionally provides promotional offers and bundles that include Apple TV+ as part of a package deal.

In conclusion, while Apple TV+ is no longer free for new customers, existing subscribers can continue to enjoy the service without any changes. Apple’s decision to discontinue the complimentary offering is likely a strategic move to enhance the profitability of Apple TV+ and invest in its growth. For those interested in trying out the platform, a seven-day free trial and occasional promotional offers provide alternative ways to access Apple TV+ content.