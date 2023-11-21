Is Apple TV free with T-Mobile?

In an exciting move for tech enthusiasts and entertainment lovers, T-Mobile has recently announced a partnership with Apple that offers customers the opportunity to enjoy Apple TV+ for free. This collaboration aims to enhance the streaming experience for T-Mobile subscribers, providing them with access to a wide range of exclusive content.

Starting from November 1st, 2021, T-Mobile customers who have at least two lines on an eligible Magenta or Magenta MAX plan can enjoy Apple TV+ at no additional cost. This means that subscribers can now dive into a vast library of original shows, movies, and documentaries produced Apple, including highly acclaimed series like “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” and “For All Mankind.”

FAQ:

1. What is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service offered Apple Inc. It provides access to a variety of original content, including TV shows, movies, and documentaries, produced Apple.

2. How can I get Apple TV+ for free with T-Mobile?

To enjoy Apple TV+ for free with T-Mobile, you need to have at least two lines on an eligible Magenta or Magenta MAX plan. Starting from November 1st, 2021, you can activate your Apple TV+ subscription through the T-Mobile app or website.

3. Can existing T-Mobile customers avail of this offer?

Yes, both new and existing T-Mobile customers with eligible plans can take advantage of this offer. If you are an existing customer, you can activate your Apple TV+ subscription through the T-Mobile app or website.

4. How long is the Apple TV+ subscription free with T-Mobile?

T-Mobile is offering Apple TV+ for free to eligible customers for a period of 12 months. After the 12-month period, the subscription will automatically renew at the standard monthly rate unless canceled.

This collaboration between T-Mobile and Apple brings added value to T-Mobile subscribers, allowing them to explore a vast array of high-quality content without any additional cost. Whether you’re a fan of gripping dramas, hilarious comedies, or thought-provoking documentaries, Apple TV+ has something for everyone. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the world of entertainment that awaits you with T-Mobile and Apple TV+.