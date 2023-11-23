Is Apple TV free with Samsung TV?

In a surprising move, Samsung recently announced that it will be offering Apple TV for free on its smart TVs. This unexpected partnership between two tech giants has left many consumers wondering if they can now access Apple TV’s vast library of content without having to purchase an Apple device. Let’s delve into the details and answer some frequently asked questions about this exciting development.

What does it mean for Samsung TV owners?

Samsung TV owners can now enjoy Apple TV’s extensive collection of movies, TV shows, and original content directly on their Samsung smart TVs. This means that users no longer need to rely on external devices, such as Apple TV boxes or streaming sticks, to access Apple’s streaming service. The integration of Apple TV into Samsung TVs provides a seamless and convenient viewing experience for Samsung customers.

How can Samsung TV owners access Apple TV?

To access Apple TV on their Samsung smart TVs, owners simply need to download the Apple TV app from the Samsung Smart Hub. Once downloaded, users can log in with their Apple ID or create a new account to start streaming Apple TV’s content. The app allows users to browse through a wide range of movies, TV shows, and even subscribe to premium channels like HBO and Showtime.

Is Apple TV completely free on Samsung TVs?

While the Apple TV app itself is free to download on Samsung TVs, accessing the content within the app may require a subscription. Apple TV offers a variety of subscription options, including Apple TV+ for original content and Apple TV Channels for premium channels. These subscriptions come with their own costs, separate from the initial free access to the app.

What are the benefits of this partnership?

The partnership between Samsung and Apple brings numerous benefits to consumers. Samsung TV owners can now enjoy a wider range of content options without the need for additional devices. Additionally, Apple TV’s integration into Samsung TVs enhances the overall user experience providing a unified platform for accessing various streaming services.

In conclusion, Samsung’s decision to offer Apple TV for free on its smart TVs is a game-changer for both companies and consumers. This collaboration allows Samsung TV owners to access Apple TV’s extensive content library directly on their TVs, eliminating the need for additional devices. While the app itself is free, some content may require a subscription. This partnership highlights the growing trend of tech companies joining forces to provide users with a more seamless and comprehensive entertainment experience.