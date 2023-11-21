Is Apple TV free on Samsung Smart TV?

In a surprising move, Apple has recently announced that its Apple TV app will be available on Samsung Smart TVs. This means that Samsung Smart TV owners will now have access to Apple’s extensive library of movies, TV shows, and original content. But the big question on everyone’s mind is: Is Apple TV free on Samsung Smart TV?

What does this mean for Samsung Smart TV owners?

For Samsung Smart TV owners, this announcement is a game-changer. Previously, they had limited options when it came to streaming services on their TVs. But with the addition of the Apple TV app, they now have access to a wide range of content from Apple’s vast library. This includes popular shows like “The Morning Show,” “Ted Lasso,” and “For All Mankind,” as well as blockbuster movies and documentaries.

Yes, the Apple TV app is available for free on Samsung Smart TVs. This means that Samsung Smart TV owners can download the app from the Samsung Smart Hub and start enjoying Apple’s content without any additional cost. However, it’s important to note that some content on the Apple TV app may require a subscription or rental fee. For example, if you want to watch a newly released movie, you may need to pay a rental fee to access it.

FAQ:

1. How do I download the Apple TV app on my Samsung Smart TV?

To download the Apple TV app on your Samsung Smart TV, simply go to the Samsung Smart Hub and search for “Apple TV.” Once you find the app, click on it and follow the on-screen instructions to download and install it.

2. Do I need an Apple ID to use the Apple TV app on my Samsung Smart TV?

No, you do not need an Apple ID to use the Apple TV app on your Samsung Smart TV. The app is designed to work independently on Samsung Smart TVs, so you can enjoy Apple’s content without needing an Apple ID.

3. Can I access my iTunes library on the Apple TV app?

Yes, you can access your iTunes library on the Apple TV app. Simply sign in with your Apple ID, and you will be able to access your purchased movies and TV shows from iTunes.

In conclusion, the Apple TV app is now available for free on Samsung Smart TVs, giving Samsung Smart TV owners access to a wide range of content from Apple’s library. While some content may require a subscription or rental fee, the app itself is free to download and use. So, if you own a Samsung Smart TV, it’s time to start exploring the world of Apple TV.