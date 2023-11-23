Is Apple TV free on Firestick?

In a surprising move, Apple has recently made its Apple TV app available on Amazon’s Firestick devices. This means that Firestick users can now access Apple TV’s extensive library of movies, TV shows, and original content directly on their streaming devices. But the big question on everyone’s mind is: Is Apple TV free on Firestick?

The answer is both yes and no. Let’s break it down.

What is Apple TV?

Apple TV is a streaming service that offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. It is available on various Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs. With the recent addition of the Apple TV app on Firestick, users can now enjoy Apple’s content on Amazon’s streaming device as well.

Is the Apple TV app free?

Yes, the Apple TV app itself is free to download and install on your Firestick device. However, accessing the content within the app may require a subscription or rental/purchase fees. Apple TV offers a variety of subscription options, including Apple TV+, which is their exclusive streaming service featuring original shows and movies.

What does Apple TV+ cost?

Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month, making it one of the more affordable streaming options on the market. Additionally, Apple offers a free trial period for new subscribers, allowing them to explore the content before committing to a subscription.

Can I access my existing Apple TV content on Firestick?

Yes, if you already have purchased or rented movies or TV shows through the Apple TV app on another device, you can access them on your Firestick as well. Simply sign in with your Apple ID, and your previously purchased content will be available for streaming.

In conclusion, while the Apple TV app itself is free to download on Firestick, accessing the content within the app may require a subscription or rental/purchase fees. However, with the affordable pricing of Apple TV+ and the ability to access existing Apple TV content, Firestick users now have even more options for their streaming needs.