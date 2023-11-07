Is Apple TV free for 12 months?

In a recent announcement, Apple revealed that it would be offering a free one-year subscription to its streaming service, Apple TV+, to customers who purchase a new Apple device. This exciting offer has sparked a lot of interest and raised several questions among consumers. Let’s delve into the details and answer some frequently asked questions about this limited-time promotion.

What is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of original content, including movies, TV shows, and documentaries. Launched in November 2019, it aims to compete with other popular streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Who is eligible for the free 12-month subscription?

The offer is available to customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac from Apple or an authorized reseller. The promotion is not limited to new customers; existing Apple device owners who upgrade to a new device are also eligible.

How does the free subscription work?

Once you purchase an eligible device, you can activate your free one-year subscription to Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app. The offer is automatically applied to your account and can be shared with up to six family members through Family Sharing.

What happens after the 12-month period?

After the free 12-month subscription ends, you will be charged the standard monthly subscription fee for Apple TV+, which is $4.99 in most countries. However, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the trial period to avoid being charged.

Can I still access Apple TV+ if I don’t purchase a new Apple device?

Yes, Apple TV+ is available to anyone who subscribes to the service directly. The free 12-month subscription offer is exclusive to new device purchases and does not apply to standalone subscriptions.

In conclusion, Apple’s offer of a free one-year subscription to Apple TV+ is an enticing deal for customers purchasing new Apple devices. It provides an opportunity to explore the vast library of original content available on the platform. However, it’s important to keep in mind that the offer is time-limited, and after the 12-month period, a monthly subscription fee will apply.