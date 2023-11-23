Is Apple TV app free?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple has made its mark with the Apple TV app. This app allows users to access a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. But the question on many people’s minds is: Is the Apple TV app free?

The answer is both yes and no. Let’s break it down.

What is the Apple TV app?

The Apple TV app is a platform that brings together various streaming services and channels into one convenient location. It allows users to browse and watch content from popular services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, as well as access Apple’s own original shows and movies.

Is the Apple TV app itself free?

Yes, the Apple TV app is free to download and install on your Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs. It comes pre-installed on newer Apple devices, while older devices can download it from the App Store at no cost.

Do I need a subscription to use the Apple TV app?

While the app itself is free, many of the streaming services and channels available through the Apple TV app require separate subscriptions. For example, if you want to watch content from Netflix or HBO, you will need to have a subscription to those services.

What about Apple’s original content?

Apple has also ventured into producing its own original shows and movies, which are available exclusively on the Apple TV app. Some of these shows, like “The Morning Show” and “Ted Lasso,” have gained critical acclaim. To access Apple’s original content, you will need to subscribe to Apple TV+, which costs $4.99 per month.

In conclusion, while the Apple TV app itself is free, accessing certain content within the app may require separate subscriptions. It’s important to consider your streaming preferences and budget before diving into the world of Apple TV.