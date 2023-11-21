Is Apple starting paying out $500 M in the iPhone slowdown lawsuit?

In a recent development, tech giant Apple has agreed to pay a settlement of $500 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit accusing the company of intentionally slowing down older iPhone models. The lawsuit, which was filed in 2017, alleged that Apple had implemented software updates that deliberately reduced the performance of older iPhones to encourage users to upgrade to newer models.

The settlement, which still requires court approval, would see Apple pay affected iPhone owners $25 per device. However, the final amount each user receives may vary depending on the number of claims filed. Additionally, Apple has agreed to provide better transparency regarding iPhone battery health and performance management in future software updates.

This lawsuit gained significant attention when it first emerged, as it raised concerns about planned obsolescence and whether Apple was purposefully slowing down older devices to boost sales. Apple initially denied these allegations but later admitted to implementing performance management features to prevent unexpected shutdowns in devices with degraded batteries.

FAQ:

Q: What is planned obsolescence?

A: Planned obsolescence refers to the practice of designing products with a limited lifespan or intentionally reducing their functionality over time, encouraging consumers to purchase newer versions.

Q: How did Apple slow down older iPhones?

A: Apple introduced software updates that included performance management features. These features reduced the processing power of older iPhones to prevent unexpected shutdowns caused degraded batteries.

Q: How will the settlement be distributed?

A: If the settlement is approved, affected iPhone owners will be eligible to receive $25 per device. The final amount each user receives may vary depending on the number of claims filed.

Q: What changes will Apple make as part of the settlement?

A: As part of the settlement, Apple has agreed to provide better transparency regarding iPhone battery health and performance management in future software updates. This means users will have clearer information about their device’s battery status and any performance adjustments made the software.

While this settlement marks a significant step towards resolving the iPhone slowdown controversy, it is important to note that Apple has not admitted any wrongdoing. The company maintains that it implemented performance management features to enhance user experience and prolong the lifespan of older devices. The court’s approval of the settlement will determine whether affected iPhone owners will receive compensation for their claims.