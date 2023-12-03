Is Apple Plus only on Apple TV?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple Plus has emerged as a major player, offering a wide range of original content to captivate audiences. However, a common question among potential subscribers is whether Apple Plus is exclusively available on Apple TV. Let’s delve into this query and shed some light on the matter.

What is Apple Plus?

Apple Plus, also known as Apple TV+, is a subscription-based streaming service launched Apple Inc. in November 2019. It features a diverse collection of original movies, TV shows, and documentaries produced Apple, with new content added regularly.

Is Apple Plus only accessible through Apple TV?

No, Apple Plus is not limited to Apple TV alone. While Apple TV is the primary device for accessing the service, Apple has expanded its availability to a variety of platforms. Subscribers can enjoy Apple Plus content on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and even select smart TVs and streaming devices. This allows users to watch their favorite shows and movies on the go or from the comfort of their own devices.

How can I access Apple Plus on non-Apple devices?

To access Apple Plus on non-Apple devices, you can download the Apple TV app from the respective app store. Once installed, you can sign in with your Apple ID and subscribe to Apple Plus. This enables you to stream the exclusive content directly on your device, regardless of whether it is an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Apple Plus originated as a service primarily available on Apple TV, it has expanded its reach to various platforms. This allows subscribers to enjoy the captivating content offered Apple on a wide range of devices. So, whether you’re an Apple enthusiast or not, you can still dive into the world of Apple Plus and indulge in its original programming.