Is anyone likeable in Succession?

Is Succession’s Cast Likeable? A Closer Look at the Characters

Introduction

Succession, the critically acclaimed HBO drama series, has captivated audiences with its gripping portrayal of a wealthy and dysfunctional family vying for control of a media empire. As viewers delve deeper into the show, they may find themselves questioning the likeability of its characters. Are any of them truly likeable, or are they all morally bankrupt? Let’s take a closer look.

The Characters

Succession boasts a diverse cast of characters, each with their own unique personality traits and flaws. From the ruthless patriarch Logan Roy to his conniving children, Kendall, Shiv, Roman, and Connor, the show presents a complex web of relationships and power dynamics. While it may be tempting to label them all as unlikeable, it’s important to remember that the show’s creators intentionally crafted these characters to be morally ambiguous.

FAQ

Q: What does “morally bankrupt” mean?

A: “Morally bankrupt” refers to a person or character who lacks moral principles or ethics. They may engage in unethical behavior or make decisions solely based on self-interest.

Q: Are there any redeeming qualities in the characters?

A: Despite their flaws, the characters in Succession do possess some redeeming qualities. For example, Kendall, despite his ruthless ambition, shows moments of vulnerability and self-reflection. Shiv, while manipulative, demonstrates intelligence and strategic thinking.

Q: Is there anyone who is universally likeable?

A: Succession intentionally avoids creating characters who are universally likeable. However, some viewers may find themselves drawn to certain characters based on personal preferences or their ability to empathize with their struggles.

Conclusion

In the world of Succession, likeability is a subjective concept. While the characters may exhibit morally questionable behavior, they are also multi-dimensional and complex. The show challenges viewers to question their own perceptions of likeability and morality. So, the next time you find yourself watching Succession, ask yourself: are any of these characters truly likeable, or are they simply a reflection of the flawed nature of humanity?