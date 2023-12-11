Is Angie Harmon still married to Jason Sehorn?

Angie Harmon and Jason Sehorn: Are They Still Together?

In the world of Hollywood relationships, it’s not uncommon for couples to come and go. However, some partnerships manage to withstand the test of time, leaving fans wondering if their favorite celebrity duos are still going strong. One such couple that has captured the attention of many is Angie Harmon and Jason Sehorn. But are they still married? Let’s find out.

Angie Harmon, a talented actress known for her roles in popular TV shows like “Law & Order” and “Rizzoli & Isles,” tied the knot with former professional football player Jason Sehorn in 2001. Their love story began when Sehorn famously proposed to Harmon during a live appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” The couple seemed to have it all – fame, success, and a beautiful family.

However, as with any relationship, they faced their fair share of challenges. After thirteen years of marriage, Harmon and Sehorn announced their separation in 2014. Despite the heartbreaking news, the couple remained committed to co-parenting their three daughters and maintaining a healthy friendship.

FAQ:

Q: Are Angie Harmon and Jason Sehorn still married?

A: No, they are not. Angie Harmon and Jason Sehorn announced their separation in 2014.

Q: Do Angie Harmon and Jason Sehorn have children together?

A: Yes, they have three daughters.

Q: Are Angie Harmon and Jason Sehorn on good terms?

A: Yes, despite their separation, they have remained committed to co-parenting and maintaining a healthy friendship.

While their marriage may have come to an end, Angie Harmon and Jason Sehorn continue to support each other in their respective careers and prioritize the well-being of their children. Although it’s unclear what the future holds for these two individuals, their dedication to their family serves as a reminder that love can take many forms, even after the end of a romantic relationship.

In conclusion, Angie Harmon and Jason Sehorn are no longer married but remain united in their commitment to their children and maintaining a positive relationship. Their story reminds us that even when love takes a different shape, it can still endure.