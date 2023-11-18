Is Angelina Jolie Single?

In the world of Hollywood gossip, one question that seems to be on everyone’s lips is: Is Angelina Jolie single? The stunning actress, known for her roles in films such as “Tomb Raider” and “Maleficent,” has been a subject of fascination for fans and tabloids alike. Let’s delve into the current relationship status of this iconic star.

As of the latest reports, Angelina Jolie is indeed single. After a highly publicized and tumultuous divorce from fellow actor Brad Pitt in 2019, Jolie has focused on her career and her role as a mother to their six children. While there have been rumors of potential romantic interests, nothing has been confirmed Jolie herself.

FAQ:

Q: What does it mean to be single?

Being single refers to a person who is not currently in a romantic relationship or married. It means they are unattached and not committed to a specific partner.

Q: Has Angelina Jolie ever been married?

Yes, Angelina Jolie has been married three times. Her first marriage was to actor Jonny Lee Miller in 1996, followed her marriage to actor Billy Bob Thornton in 2000. Her most high-profile marriage was to Brad Pitt in 2014, which ended in divorce in 2019.

Q: Are there any potential romantic interests for Angelina Jolie?

While rumors have circulated about Jolie’s love life, there have been no confirmed romantic interests. Jolie has been focused on her career and her children, prioritizing her personal life away from the public eye.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie is currently single, focusing on her career and raising her children. As one of Hollywood’s most iconic actresses, her relationship status continues to captivate the public’s attention. Only time will tell if Jolie will find love again, but for now, she remains a strong and independent woman in the spotlight.