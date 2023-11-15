Is Angelina Jolie Married Right Now?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships are always a hot topic of discussion. One name that has consistently been in the spotlight is Angelina Jolie. Known for her stunning looks, acting prowess, and humanitarian work, Jolie has captivated audiences for decades. However, when it comes to her marital status, things have been a bit complicated.

As of now, Angelina Jolie is not married. She was previously married to fellow actor Brad Pitt, with whom she shares six children. The couple tied the knot in 2014 but filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce proceedings have been ongoing, and their marriage was officially dissolved in 2019.

FAQ:

Q: Has Angelina Jolie ever been married?

A: Yes, Angelina Jolie has been married twice. Her first marriage was to actor Jonny Lee Miller in 1996, but they divorced in 1999. Her second marriage was to Brad Pitt in 2014, and they divorced in 2019.

Q: Is Angelina Jolie currently in a relationship?

A: While there have been rumors and speculation about Jolie’s love life, she has not publicly confirmed being in a relationship at the moment.

Q: Are there any upcoming projects for Angelina Jolie?

A: Yes, Jolie has several projects in the pipeline. She is set to star in the upcoming Marvel film “Eternals” and will also be directing and producing the biographical drama “Unreasonable Behaviour.”

Q: What is Angelina Jolie known for?

A: Angelina Jolie is known for her successful acting career, with notable roles in films such as “Girl, Interrupted,” “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” and “Maleficent.” She is also recognized for her humanitarian work as a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie is currently not married. While her personal life has been the subject of much speculation, she remains focused on her career and humanitarian efforts. As one of Hollywood’s most iconic figures, Jolie continues to inspire and captivate audiences around the world.