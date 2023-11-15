Is Angelina Jolie Dating Anyone?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships are always a hot topic of discussion. One name that has consistently been in the spotlight is Angelina Jolie. The talented actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian has had her fair share of high-profile romances in the past, but what about her current dating status? Is Angelina Jolie dating anyone? Let’s find out.

As of the latest reports, Angelina Jolie is not publicly dating anyone. Since her highly publicized divorce from fellow actor Brad Pitt in 2016, Jolie has focused on her career and raising her six children. While she has been linked to a few individuals in the media, including a rumored romance with a British entrepreneur, there has been no official confirmation of a new relationship.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Angelina Jolie?

A: Angelina Jolie is an American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. She rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s with roles in movies such as “Girl, Interrupted,” “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

Q: Who was Angelina Jolie previously married to?

A: Angelina Jolie was previously married to actor Brad Pitt. The couple, often referred to as “Brangelina,” got married in 2014 but filed for divorce in 2016.

Q: Has Angelina Jolie been in any other relationships?

A: Before her marriage to Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie was married to actors Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton. She has also been romantically linked to several other high-profile individuals in the past.

While Angelina Jolie’s dating life may be a topic of interest for many, it seems that she is currently focused on her personal growth and her family. As one of Hollywood’s most influential figures, Jolie continues to make waves in the industry with her talent and philanthropic efforts. Whether she decides to enter the dating scene again or not, her fans will undoubtedly support her choices and eagerly await her next project.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie is not dating anyone at the moment, according to the latest reports. However, as with any celebrity, the situation can change, and it’s always best to rely on official announcements for the most accurate information.