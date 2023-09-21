American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12: Cast, Where to Watch, and More

The twelfth season of American Horror Story is here, and it promises to be one of the most highly anticipated seasons yet. Titled “Delicate,” this season marks the acting debut of Kim Kardashian alongside AHS veteran Emma Roberts. The storyline centers around actress Anna Victoria Alcott, played Roberts, as she navigates the challenges of starting a family while feeling targeted.

One of the unique aspects of this season is that it is based on the book “Delicate Condition” Danielle Valentine. This is the first time that the show has borrowed from a book for its storyline. Additionally, it also features a showrunner other than Ryan Murphy for the first time.

For fans wondering where to watch American Horror Story: Delicate, unfortunately, it is not available on Netflix. While previous seasons of AHS were once streamed on Netflix, they have since been removed. As for whether Delicate will be added in the future, that remains uncertain.

However, there are still plenty of thrilling and spooky shows to enjoy on Netflix. Some recommendations include “Ratched,” “Supernatural,” “The Watcher,” “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Cabinet of Curiosities,” “Midnight Mass,” and the upcoming “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

As for where to watch American Horror Story: Delicate, the first part premiered on FX on September 20th. New episodes air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX and are available for streaming on Hulu the following Thursday. As of now, a release date for part 2 has not been announced.

If you’re a fan of horror and suspense, American Horror Story: Delicate is definitely worth checking out. With an all-star cast and a unique storyline, it promises to deliver the scares and thrills that fans have come to expect from the series.

