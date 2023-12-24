AMC Plus Now Available as an Add-On to Amazon Prime: Everything You Need to Know

In an exciting development for television enthusiasts, AMC Plus has recently become available as an add-on to Amazon Prime. This collaboration between two entertainment powerhouses opens up a world of possibilities for subscribers, offering a vast library of captivating content at their fingertips. But what exactly does this partnership entail? Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is AMC Plus?

AMC Plus is a premium streaming service that provides access to a wide range of popular shows, movies, and exclusive content from AMC Networks. It offers a diverse selection of genres, including drama, thriller, horror, and more. With AMC Plus, viewers can enjoy acclaimed series like “The Walking Dead,” “Breaking Bad,” “Mad Men,” and “Killing Eve,” among others.

Is AMC Plus included with Amazon Prime?

No, AMC Plus is not included with a standard Amazon Prime subscription. However, Amazon Prime members now have the option to add AMC Plus to their existing subscription for an additional fee. This add-on allows users to access all the content available on AMC Plus directly through their Amazon Prime account.

How much does AMC Plus cost?

The cost of adding AMC Plus to your Amazon Prime subscription is $8.99 per month. This fee grants you unlimited access to the extensive library of AMC Plus content, including current and past seasons of popular shows, exclusive series, and a variety of movies.

How can I add AMC Plus to my Amazon Prime subscription?

Adding AMC Plus to your Amazon Prime subscription is a simple process. Just follow these steps:

1. Open the Amazon Prime Video app or visit the Amazon website.

2. Navigate to the AMC Plus page.

3. Click on the “Add AMC+” button.

4. Confirm your purchase and enjoy unlimited access to AMC Plus content.

Can I cancel my AMC Plus subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your AMC Plus subscription at any time without any additional charges. Simply go to your Amazon account settings and manage your subscriptions.

With the integration of AMC Plus into the Amazon Prime ecosystem, subscribers can now enjoy an even wider range of high-quality entertainment. Whether you’re a fan of gripping dramas, thrilling mysteries, or captivating movies, this collaboration offers an exceptional viewing experience. So why wait? Enhance your Amazon Prime subscription with AMC Plus today and unlock a world of extraordinary content.