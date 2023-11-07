Is Amazon TV free with Prime membership?

In the world of streaming services, Amazon Prime has become a major player, offering a wide range of benefits to its members. One of the most popular features of Amazon Prime is its streaming service, known as Amazon TV. But the question remains: is Amazon TV free with a Prime membership?

The answer is both yes and no. Let’s delve into the details.

What is Amazon TV?

Amazon TV, also known as Amazon Prime Video, is a streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. It is available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Is Amazon TV free with Prime membership?

While Amazon TV is not entirely free with a Prime membership, it is included as one of the many benefits. When you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you gain access to a wide range of services, including free two-day shipping, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and yes, Amazon TV.

What does a Prime membership cost?

A Prime membership costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month. This fee grants you access to all the benefits mentioned earlier, including Amazon TV.

Are there any additional costs?

While Amazon TV is included with a Prime membership, there may be additional costs for certain content. Some movies and TV shows may require an additional rental or purchase fee, even for Prime members. However, the majority of the content available on Amazon TV is free to stream with your Prime membership.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Amazon TV is not entirely free with a Prime membership, it is included as one of the many benefits. With a Prime membership, you gain access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. While there may be additional costs for certain content, the majority of the content is free to stream with your Prime membership. So, if you’re already a Prime member, make sure to take advantage of this fantastic streaming service. Happy streaming!