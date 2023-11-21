Is Amazon Prime the same as Amazon Video Prime?

In the world of online shopping and streaming services, Amazon has become a household name. With its vast array of products and entertainment options, it’s no wonder that confusion can arise when it comes to differentiating between its various services. One common question that often arises is whether Amazon Prime and Amazon Video Prime are the same thing. Let’s delve into this topic and clear up any confusion.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides a wide range of benefits to its members. For a monthly or annual fee, subscribers gain access to perks such as free two-day shipping on eligible items, unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows, ad-free music streaming, exclusive deals, and more. It’s a comprehensive package that aims to enhance the overall shopping and entertainment experience for its members.

What is Amazon Video Prime?

Amazon Video Prime, on the other hand, is a subset of Amazon Prime that specifically focuses on the streaming of movies and TV shows. It offers a vast library of content, including popular TV series, movies, and Amazon Originals. With Amazon Video Prime, subscribers can enjoy unlimited streaming on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

So, are they the same?

While Amazon Video Prime is included as part of the Amazon Prime subscription, it’s important to note that they are not exactly the same thing. Amazon Prime encompasses a broader range of benefits, including free shipping and music streaming, in addition to video streaming. However, if you are primarily interested in streaming movies and TV shows, subscribing to Amazon Video Prime alone might be a more cost-effective option.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Amazon Video Prime without an Amazon Prime subscription?

No, Amazon Video Prime is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers.

2. Can I subscribe to Amazon Video Prime separately?

No, Amazon Video Prime is only available as part of the Amazon Prime subscription.

3. Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with others?

Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to share certain benefits, such as free shipping, with one other adult in your household.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime and Amazon Video Prime are related, they are not the same thing. Amazon Prime offers a comprehensive package of benefits, including free shipping and music streaming, while Amazon Video Prime focuses solely on video streaming. Understanding the differences between these services can help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences.