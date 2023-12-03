Is Amazon Prime OTT free?

In the world of streaming services, Amazon Prime has emerged as a major player, offering a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content to its subscribers. However, there seems to be some confusion surrounding whether Amazon Prime is considered an Over-The-Top (OTT) platform and if it is available for free. Let’s delve into this topic and clear up any misconceptions.

What is OTT?

OTT stands for Over-The-Top, which refers to the delivery of video content over the internet,passing traditional cable or satellite providers. OTT platforms allow users to stream content directly to their devices, such as smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs, without the need for a separate cable or satellite subscription.

Is Amazon Prime an OTT platform?

Yes, Amazon Prime is indeed an OTT platform. It offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content that can be streamed on various devices. With an Amazon Prime subscription, users can access this content anytime and anywhere, as long as they have an internet connection.

Is Amazon Prime free?

No, Amazon Prime is not free. It is a subscription-based service that requires users to pay a monthly or annual fee to access its content. However, Amazon does offer a 30-day free trial for new subscribers, allowing them to explore the platform and its offerings before committing to a paid subscription.

FAQ:

1. What does an Amazon Prime subscription include?

An Amazon Prime subscription includes access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, as well as additional benefits such as free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Music and Prime Reading, and exclusive deals and discounts.

2. Can I cancel my Amazon Prime subscription anytime?

Yes, you can cancel your Amazon Prime subscription at any time. If you cancel during the free trial period, you will not be charged. If you cancel after the trial period, you will not be refunded for any unused portion of your subscription.

3. Can I share my Amazon Prime account with others?

Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to share your account with one other adult and up to four children in your household. This feature, known as Amazon Household, allows each member to have their own personalized recommendations and access to Prime benefits.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime is indeed an OTT platform, it is not free. It offers a wide range of content for a subscription fee, allowing users to enjoy movies, TV shows, and original content on various devices.