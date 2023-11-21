Is Amazon Prime not free anymore?

In a surprising move, Amazon has recently announced changes to its popular Prime membership program, leaving many customers wondering if the service is no longer free. The e-commerce giant has indeed made adjustments to its pricing structure, but fear not, Prime is still available to customers. Let’s delve into the details and answer some frequently asked questions.

What are the changes to Amazon Prime?

Previously, Amazon Prime offered a free two-day shipping service on eligible items, along with access to streaming services, exclusive deals, and more. However, Amazon has now introduced a tiered pricing system for its Prime membership. While the basic benefits remain intact, customers can now choose between different subscription plans based on their needs and preferences.

What are the new subscription plans?

Amazon now offers three different Prime subscription plans: Prime Video, Prime Monthly, and Prime Annual. Prime Video is a standalone subscription that focuses solely on streaming services, while Prime Monthly and Prime Annual provide access to a wider range of benefits, including free shipping, streaming, and exclusive deals. The monthly plan offers flexibility with a monthly payment, while the annual plan offers a discounted rate for those who commit to a year-long subscription.

How much does Amazon Prime cost now?

The pricing for Amazon Prime varies depending on the subscription plan chosen. Prime Video is available for $8.99 per month, while Prime Monthly costs $12.99 per month. The most cost-effective option is Prime Annual, which costs $119 per year, equivalent to $9.92 per month.

Is Amazon Prime still worth it?

Despite the changes to its pricing structure, Amazon Prime continues to offer a wide range of benefits that many customers find valuable. The convenience of fast shipping, access to a vast library of movies and TV shows, exclusive deals, and more make Prime a compelling option for frequent Amazon shoppers and entertainment enthusiasts alike.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime is no longer entirely free, it still provides a plethora of benefits for its subscribers. The introduction of tiered pricing allows customers to choose a plan that best suits their needs and budget. Whether you opt for Prime Video, Prime Monthly, or Prime Annual, the convenience and perks of Amazon Prime are still within reach.