Is Amazon Prime free with Tata BINGE?

In a recent announcement, Tata Sky, one of India’s leading direct-to-home television service providers, has partnered with Amazon to offer its customers an exciting new feature. Tata Sky BINGE, the streaming service provided Tata Sky, will now include a complimentary subscription to Amazon Prime Video. This collaboration aims to enhance the entertainment experience for Tata Sky BINGE users providing them with a wide range of content from both platforms.

What is Tata Sky BINGE?

Tata Sky BINGE is a streaming service that offers a diverse selection of digital content, including movies, TV shows, and web series. It brings together popular streaming platforms like Hotstar, Eros Now, Zee5, and now Amazon Prime Video, all in one place. With Tata Sky BINGE, subscribers can access a vast library of content across various genres and languages, ensuring there is something for everyone.

What does the partnership with Amazon Prime Video mean?

The partnership between Tata Sky BINGE and Amazon Prime Video allows Tata Sky BINGE subscribers to enjoy the benefits of an Amazon Prime Video subscription at no additional cost. This means that Tata Sky BINGE users can now access Amazon Prime Video’s extensive collection of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content, including popular Amazon Originals like “The Family Man,” “Mirzapur,” and “Made in Heaven.”

How can Tata Sky BINGE subscribers avail this offer?

Existing Tata Sky BINGE subscribers can simply update their BINGE app to access Amazon Prime Video. New subscribers will automatically receive the Amazon Prime Video subscription as part of their Tata Sky BINGE package. This integration ensures a seamless experience for users, allowing them to enjoy the best of both worlds without any hassle.

Conclusion

The inclusion of Amazon Prime Video in Tata Sky BINGE’s offerings is undoubtedly a significant development for Indian viewers. This collaboration not only expands the content library available to Tata Sky BINGE subscribers but also provides them with the convenience of accessing multiple streaming platforms through a single subscription. With this partnership, Tata Sky BINGE aims to solidify its position as a leading player in the Indian streaming market, offering a comprehensive entertainment solution to its customers.

FAQ

Q: Is Tata Sky BINGE a free service?

A: No, Tata Sky BINGE is a paid streaming service that requires a subscription.

Q: Can existing Tata Sky BINGE subscribers access Amazon Prime Video for free?

A: Yes, existing Tata Sky BINGE subscribers can enjoy a complimentary subscription to Amazon Prime Video as part of their BINGE package.

Q: Can new Tata Sky BINGE subscribers avail the Amazon Prime Video offer?

A: Yes, new Tata Sky BINGE subscribers will automatically receive the Amazon Prime Video subscription as part of their BINGE package.

Q: Can Tata Sky BINGE subscribers access other streaming platforms?

A: Yes, Tata Sky BINGE offers access to multiple streaming platforms, including Hotstar, Eros Now, Zee5, and now Amazon Prime Video.