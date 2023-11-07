Is Amazon Prime free with credit card?

In recent years, Amazon Prime has become a popular subscription service that offers a wide range of benefits to its members. From free two-day shipping to access to streaming services like Prime Video, it’s no wonder that many people are interested in joining. However, there has been some confusion surrounding the question of whether Amazon Prime is free with a credit card. Let’s take a closer look at this topic and provide some clarity.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered the e-commerce giant, Amazon. For a monthly or annual fee, members gain access to a variety of perks, including free and fast shipping on eligible items, access to streaming services, exclusive deals, and more.

Is Amazon Prime free with a credit card?

No, Amazon Prime is not free with a credit card. While you can certainly use a credit card to pay for your Amazon Prime membership, the service itself is not provided for free. The cost of Amazon Prime varies depending on the country and the type of membership you choose.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

The cost of Amazon Prime varies depending on the country you reside in. In the United States, for example, the annual membership fee is $119, while the monthly fee is $12.99. However, Amazon often offers discounts and promotions, especially during events like Prime Day.

FAQ

1. Can I get a free trial of Amazon Prime?

Yes, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new members. This allows you to experience the benefits of Amazon Prime before committing to a paid membership.

2. Can I share my Amazon Prime membership with others?

Yes, Amazon allows you to share your Prime benefits with one other adult in your household. This includes access to free shipping, streaming services, and more.

3. Can I cancel my Amazon Prime membership?

Yes, you can cancel your Amazon Prime membership at any time. However, keep in mind that if you cancel during the free trial period, you will not be charged.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime offers a range of benefits to its members, it is not free with a credit card. The service comes with a cost, which varies depending on the country and membership type. If you’re interested in joining Amazon Prime, consider taking advantage of the free trial period to see if the benefits align with your needs.