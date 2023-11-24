Is Amazon Prime free with account?

In recent years, Amazon Prime has become a popular subscription service that offers a wide range of benefits to its members. However, there seems to be some confusion surrounding whether or not Amazon Prime is free with an account. Let’s delve into this topic and shed some light on the matter.

Firstly, it is important to clarify what Amazon Prime actually is. Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service offered the e-commerce giant, Amazon. It provides members with various perks, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to streaming services like Prime Video and Prime Music, exclusive deals, and more.

Contrary to the confusion, Amazon Prime is not free with an account. It requires a paid subscription to access its benefits. The current cost of an Amazon Prime membership is $119 per year in the United States, or $12.99 per month. However, Amazon does offer a 30-day free trial for new members to experience the service before committing to a paid subscription.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Amazon Prime benefits without a subscription?

No, Amazon Prime benefits are only available to paid subscribers. However, some services offered Amazon, such as free shipping on eligible orders over a certain amount, may be available to non-Prime members.

2. Are there any discounts available for Amazon Prime?

Yes, Amazon offers discounted Prime memberships for students and individuals with a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

3. Can I share my Amazon Prime membership with others?

Yes, Amazon allows Prime members to share their benefits with one other adult in their household. This feature is known as Amazon Household.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime is not free with an account. It requires a paid subscription to access its wide range of benefits. While there may be confusion surrounding this topic, it is important to understand the terms and conditions of the service before subscribing.