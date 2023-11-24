Is Amazon Prime and Prime Video the same?

In the world of online streaming services, Amazon Prime and Prime Video are often mentioned interchangeably. However, it is important to understand that while they are related, they are not exactly the same thing. Let’s delve into the differences between these two popular offerings from Amazon.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service that provides a wide range of benefits to its members. For a monthly or annual fee, subscribers gain access to various perks such as free two-day shipping on eligible items, exclusive deals, and unlimited streaming of movies, TV shows, and music. In addition, Prime members can enjoy free access to a vast collection of e-books, magazines, and audiobooks through the Kindle Owners’ Lending Library.

What is Prime Video?

Prime Video, on the other hand, is a standalone streaming service offered Amazon. It allows users to stream thousands of movies, TV shows, and original content directly to their devices. Prime Video offers a diverse selection of genres, including drama, comedy, action, and documentaries, catering to a wide range of tastes. It is available as a separate subscription for those who solely want access to Amazon’s streaming library.

What sets them apart?

While Prime Video is included as part of an Amazon Prime membership, it is also available as a standalone service. This means that individuals who do not wish to subscribe to the full range of benefits offered Amazon Prime can still enjoy the streaming service subscribing solely to Prime Video. On the other hand, Amazon Prime encompasses a broader range of benefits beyond just streaming, making it a more comprehensive package for those who frequently shop on Amazon and utilize other services.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime and Prime Video are related, they are not identical. Amazon Prime is a subscription service that offers a multitude of benefits, including free shipping, streaming, and more. Prime Video, on the other hand, is a standalone streaming service that provides access to a vast library of movies and TV shows. Whether you choose to subscribe to Amazon Prime or solely opt for Prime Video depends on your individual needs and preferences.