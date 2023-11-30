Is Amazon Music free with Prime?

Amazon Prime has become a household name for its wide range of benefits, from fast shipping to exclusive deals. One of the perks that often goes unnoticed is Amazon Music, a streaming service that offers millions of songs at your fingertips. But the question remains: is Amazon Music really free with Prime?

The answer is both yes and no. Let’s delve into the details.

What is Amazon Music?

Amazon Music is a music streaming platform that allows users to access a vast library of songs, albums, and playlists. It offers a diverse range of genres, from pop and rock to classical and jazz. With Amazon Music, you can stream music online or download it for offline listening.

Amazon Prime and Amazon Music Unlimited

When you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you gain access to a selection of songs and playlists through Amazon Music. This basic version of Amazon Music is indeed free with your Prime membership. However, it’s important to note that this free version has some limitations. You may encounter occasional ads, and the music library is more limited compared to the premium version.

For those seeking a more comprehensive music experience, Amazon offers a separate subscription called Amazon Music Unlimited. This premium service provides unlimited access to a vast catalog of music, ad-free streaming, and the ability to download songs for offline listening. Amazon Music Unlimited is not included in the standard Prime membership and requires an additional monthly fee.

FAQ

1. Can I listen to Amazon Music for free without Prime?

No, the free version of Amazon Music is only available to Prime members. Non-Prime members can still access Amazon Music, but they will need to subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited.

2. Can I use Amazon Music on multiple devices?

Yes, you can use Amazon Music on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart speakers. However, keep in mind that streaming music simultaneously on multiple devices may require an Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan.

3. Can I download songs from Amazon Music for offline listening?

Yes, both the free version of Amazon Music with Prime and the premium Amazon Music Unlimited allow you to download songs for offline listening.

In conclusion, while Amazon Music is indeed free with a Prime membership, there are limitations to the free version. To enjoy a more extensive music library and an ad-free experience, you may want to consider subscribing to Amazon Music Unlimited. So, whether you’re a casual listener or a music enthusiast, Amazon has a music streaming option to suit your needs.