Is Amanda Kloots in a Relationship Now?

New York, NY – Amanda Kloots, the talented dancer, fitness instructor, and co-host of “The Talk,” has been making headlines recently with rumors swirling about her love life. Fans have been curious to know if Kloots has found love again after the tragic loss of her husband, Broadway actor Nick Cordero, to COVID-19 last year. So, is Amanda Kloots in a relationship now? Let’s delve into the details.

Recent Speculations:

In recent weeks, there have been speculations about Amanda Kloots’ relationship status. The rumors began circulating after she was spotted spending time with a mystery man during a casual outing in New York City. Paparazzi photos captured the pair enjoying a stroll together, sparking curiosity among fans and media alike.

Kloots’ Response:

In response to the rumors, Amanda Kloots took to her social media platforms to address the speculation surrounding her personal life. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she acknowledged the photos and confirmed that she is indeed dating someone new. However, she chose to keep the identity of her new partner private for the time being, asking for understanding and respect from her followers.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Amanda Kloots?

A: Amanda Kloots is a dancer, fitness instructor, and co-host of the popular daytime talk show “The Talk.” She gained widespread recognition for her resilience and strength during her late husband Nick Cordero’s battle with COVID-19.

Q: Who was Nick Cordero?

A: Nick Cordero was a talented Broadway actor known for his roles in shows like “Waitress” and “A Bronx Tale.” Tragically, he lost his life to complications from COVID-19 in July 2020.

Q: Is Amanda Kloots dating someone new?

A: Yes, Amanda Kloots confirmed on her social media platforms that she is currently dating someone. However, she has chosen to keep the identity of her new partner private at this time.

While Amanda Kloots’ new relationship remains shrouded in mystery, fans are undoubtedly happy to see her finding happiness once again. As she continues to navigate life after loss, Kloots has shown incredible strength and resilience, inspiring many along the way.