Is AJ still married to CM Punk?

Breaking News: The Truth About AJ and CM Punk’s Marriage

In the world of professional wrestling, rumors and speculation often run rampant. One such rumor that has been circulating for quite some time is whether former WWE Diva AJ Lee is still married to former WWE Champion CM Punk. Today, we bring you the truth behind this ongoing mystery.

Are AJ Lee and CM Punk still married?

No, AJ Lee and CM Punk are no longer married. The couple tied the knot on June 13, 2014, in a private ceremony. However, after several years of marriage, they decided to part ways and officially filed for divorce in February 2017. Since then, both AJ Lee and CM Punk have moved on with their lives and pursued different paths.

What led to their divorce?

The exact reasons behind AJ Lee and CM Punk’s divorce remain private, as both individuals have chosen to keep the details of their separation out of the public eye. It is important to respect their privacy during this difficult time and refrain from speculating on the circumstances surrounding their divorce.

Who are AJ Lee and CM Punk?

AJ Lee, whose real name is April Jeanette Mendez, is a retired professional wrestler and author. She gained popularity during her time in WWE, where she became a three-time Divas Champion. CM Punk, whose real name is Phillip Jack Brooks, is also a retired professional wrestler. He is best known for his time in WWE, where he held the WWE Championship for a record-breaking 434 days.

While their marriage may have come to an end, both AJ Lee and CM Punk continue to have successful careers outside of the wrestling ring. AJ Lee has written a bestselling memoir titled “Crazy Is My Superpower,” and CM Punk has transitioned into a career in mixed martial arts.

In conclusion, AJ Lee and CM Punk are no longer married. Their divorce was finalized in 2017, and both individuals have moved on to new chapters in their lives. It is important to respect their privacy and focus on their respective careers and achievements.